One dead, 27 rescued as Shivamogga-bound bus falls into lake in Sagar taluk

One passenger died and 27 were rescued after a KSRTC bus fell into a lake near Kaaspadi in Sagar taluk on Friday.
According to police, the incident took place when the bus driver tried to avoid a collision with a bike coming from the opposite direction. The bus was heading towards Shivamogga from Sagar.
The passengers were rescued by locals.
