One dead, 27 rescued as bus falls into lake in Sagar

One dead, 27 rescued as Shivamogga-bound bus falls into lake in Sagar taluk

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 30 2021, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 13:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

One passenger died and 27 were rescued after a KSRTC bus fell into a lake near Kaaspadi in Sagar taluk on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place when the bus driver tried to avoid a collision with a bike coming from the opposite direction. The bus was heading towards Shivamogga from Sagar.

The passengers were rescued by locals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shivamogga
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

DH Toon | 'Avoid news that makes you self-loathe!'

DH Toon | 'Avoid news that makes you self-loathe!'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

 