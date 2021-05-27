One death, 269 new Covid-19 cases in Kodagu district

One death, 269 new Covid-19 cases in Kodagu district

There are 2,761 active cases in the district

Ashwani Kumar N K R
Ashwani Kumar N K R, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 27 2021, 20:15 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 23:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person died, while 269 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Kodagu district on Thursday. About 108 people were discharged from the hospitals after their recovery from the virus.

Of 23,509 persons suffering from the virus, 20,444 of them have recovered. There are 2,761 active cases.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu
Covid-19
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 