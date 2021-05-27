One death, 269 new Covid-19 cases in Kodagu district

One person died, while 269 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Kodagu district on Thursday. About 108 people were discharged from the hospitals after their recovery from the virus.
Of 23,509 persons suffering from the virus, 20,444 of them have recovered. There are 2,761 active cases.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K
Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?
Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'
Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns
Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it
Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic
Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works