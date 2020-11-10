One death, 87 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada (DK) district recorded 87 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the district has now risen to 31,002. One Covid-19 fatality was also reported in the district, thus taking the death tally to 689. According to Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, a total of 69 patients were discharged.

As many as 29,425 infected have recovered and also discharged till now.

The total number of active cases in the district is 888. The drive against not wearing of mask continued. A fine of amount of Rs 12,99,342 has been collected from 11,930 cases till now.