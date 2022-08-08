One dies in wall collapse in Shivamogga 

One dies in wall collapse in Shivamogga 

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Aug 08 2022, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 23:48 ist

A 55- year-old woman died on spot after a wall of the house collapsed at Kaachigondanahalli in the taluk on Monday night following heavy rains that lashed the region over the last week. 

According to police, Sujata is the deceased and Krishnamurthy sustained injuries and was taken to Maax hospital in Shivamogga. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
shivamogga

