One dies in wall collapse in Shivamogga 

A 55- year-old woman died on spot after a wall of the house collapsed at Kaachigondanahalli in the taluk on Monday night following heavy rains that lashed the region over the last week.
According to police, Sujata is the deceased and Krishnamurthy sustained injuries and was taken to Maax hospital in Shivamogga.
