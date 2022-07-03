One killed, one missing after car plunges into sea in Karnataka

A 28-year-old man died and another went missing after the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the sea near the Varahamahaswami temple on the national highway 66 in Maravanthe in Kundapura, on Saturday late night.

Viraj Achar of Kundapura was identified as the deceased. Roshan has been identified as the missing person. The other two passengers, Karthik and Sandesh, escaped with injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

The four were said to be on their way from Koteshwara to Byndoor. The driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the tragedy.

Gangolli police and fire personnel have recovered the completely damaged car from the sea and are looking for the missing person.

After the mishap, injured Sandesh reached the main road and tried to stop the vehicles for help. Later, he walked to Trasi Junction, about 2-km away from the spot and informed a few youths, who in turn rushed to the mishap spot and traced another injured Karthik.

The locals along with fire service personnel tried to lift the car from the water. Owing to heavy showers and gusty wind, all their efforts went in vain. Divers Dinesh Gangolli and team, Apathbandhava Ibrahim Gangolli, Nadeem and team, police personnel, fire and emergency service personnel were successful in retrieving the car on Sunday morning.

After retrieving the body, they traced the body of Viraj who was wearing a seat belt. The search for Roshan is in progress.