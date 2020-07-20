One lakh people return to Hassan district after lockdown relaxation

More than one lakh people have returned to Hassan district from other districts and states so far, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, post lockdown relaxation.

With lockdown implemented in Bengaluru city and rural districts, the number of people returning to the district has increased in the last four days. Daily wagers, employees of small companies, garment and factory workers have returned permanently by vacating their houses in Bengaluru.

Many from Channaryapatna, Shravanabelagola, Hirisave, Belur, Holenarasipur, Arkalgud, Sakleshpur, Arsikere, Alur and Hassan have returned from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Odisha and Kolkata.

These people used to visit their natives only during annual festivals and family functions. Owing to pandemic, they are forced to return to the district now.

Thousands had returned to their respective villages and towns, once the lockdown was announced in March. However, a few went back to the metros after the lockdown was relaxed.

With Covid-19 wave rising in Bengaluru and other cities, they have once again returned to their villages.

Most of them were working as construction labourers, as garment and factory workers, in hotels and restaurants and in the real estate companies in the metros. Thousands of companies and factories have closed facing huge losses due to the pandemic.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Sathish Kumar said, “Around 71,905 people from other districts, 4,560 people from other states and 984 from other countries have returned to the district. After a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru city and rural districts, approximately 20,000 people have returned. We have been receiving calls requesting us to quarantine them.”

Most of the positive cases earlier were Maharashtra returnees. Presently, even those coming from Bengaluru and the local people have tested positive. It has become difficult to trace the source, the officer said.

The villagers are facing the risk of contracting the virus from those returning from Bengaluru. Earlier, they were quarantined. Now, only those coming from other states are under 14 days’ home quarantine. Hence, the locals have started monitoring those returning from other places and even inform Asha workers, suggesting quarantine, Satish said.