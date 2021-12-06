One MLA per family; let Constitution be amended: HDK

JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy, on Monday, said, “The Indian Constitution does not specify on how many members from the same family should be legislators. If an amendment is brought in the Constitution over this, it should be followed”.

Addressing media persons in Mandya, on Monday, Kumaraswamy said, “Family politics is not found only in Deve Gowda’s family. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah’s son too is an MLA. After his elder son’s demise, he brought his other son, who was in the medical profession into politics. There are no limitations specified in the Constitution on the number of lawmakers from the same family. Let them bring an amendment to the Constitution”, he said.

Kumaraswamy said, “We are not entering into a pact with any party for the MLC polls. Both BJP and Congress are equal rivals for us. But, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa has personally asked me to support their party, where JD(S) has not fielded its candidates. I will announce support for BJP in a few constituencies in a press meet on Tuesday”.

Rain havoc

Around 10 lakh hectares crop loss has been reported in the State due to heavy rains. The government has not disbursed compensation to the farmers as per NDRF, SDRF guidelines. If the government fails to release compensation to the farmers accounts, the party will stage a protest during the Belagavi session, he warned.

Chakravyuha

“The parties planned a ‘Chakravyuha’ to defeat my son and party candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy during the last Lok Sabha elections. But, the people will bless N Appajigowda in the local body constituency elections”, he said.