One more Covid-19 fatality in Karnataka's Kodagu

One more Covid-19 death was reported in Kodagu district after a 46-year-old man from Mogaragalli succumbed to the virus on Sunday. The total deaths reported in the district is six.

According to DC Annies Kanmani Joy, he was suffering from fever and was admitted to taluk hospital in Virajpet. He was found suffering from typhoid during a test in a private lab at Virajpet. His throat swab was collected on Saturday and was sent to the lab for testing.

On Sunday morning, he developed breathlessness and was rushed to Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri. However, he died en route to the hospital in the ambulance. His throat swab was tested using an antigen kit and was tested positive for Covid-19, said the DC. The final rites of the deceased will be conducted as per the government guidelines.

1 more positive

A 43-year-old man from Stewart Hill in Madikeri was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. With this, the total positive cases in the district has risen to 343. The district administration has declared Stewert Hill Road as a containment zone.

On the other hand, 14 containment zones—Bychanahalli in Kushalnagar, Cherala in Srimanagala, Gopalapura in Somwarpet, Hebbale Ambedkar Nagar 1, Hebbale Ambedkar Nagar 2, Karekoppa in Somwarpet, Ayyappa Swamy Temple Road in Kushalnagar, Konemaramma Temple in Kushalnagar, Parisbane in Madikeri, Chamaraj Bungalow in Putaninagara in Madikeri, Shivaramkaranth Badavane in Kushalnagar, Behind Suntikoppa PHC, Thora in Virajpet and Vijayanagara Badavane in Gonikoppa have been denotified after no fresh cases were reported. The total containment zones in the district now stands at 97.