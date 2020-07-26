One more Covid-19 fatality in Kodagu, toll rises to 6

One more Covid-19 fatality in Karnataka's Kodagu

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 26 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 13:32 ist

One more Covid-19 death was reported in Kodagu district after a 46-year-old man from Mogaragalli succumbed to the virus on Sunday. The total deaths reported in the district is six.

According to DC Annies Kanmani Joy, he was suffering from fever and was admitted to taluk hospital in Virajpet. He was found suffering from typhoid during a test in a private lab at Virajpet. His throat swab was collected on Saturday and was sent to the lab for testing.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

On Sunday morning, he developed breathlessness and was rushed to Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri. However, he died en route to the hospital in the ambulance. His throat swab was tested using an antigen kit and was tested positive for Covid-19, said the DC. The final rites of the deceased will be conducted as per the government guidelines.

1 more positive

A 43-year-old man from Stewart Hill in Madikeri was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. With this, the total positive cases in the district has risen to 343. The district administration has declared Stewert Hill Road as a containment zone.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 26

On the other hand, 14 containment zones—Bychanahalli in Kushalnagar, Cherala in Srimanagala, Gopalapura in Somwarpet, Hebbale Ambedkar Nagar 1, Hebbale Ambedkar Nagar 2, Karekoppa in Somwarpet, Ayyappa Swamy Temple Road in Kushalnagar, Konemaramma Temple in Kushalnagar, Parisbane in Madikeri, Chamaraj Bungalow in Putaninagara in Madikeri, Shivaramkaranth Badavane in Kushalnagar, Behind Suntikoppa PHC, Thora in Virajpet and Vijayanagara Badavane in Gonikoppa have been denotified after no fresh cases were reported. The total containment zones in the district now stands at 97.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madikeri
Coronavirus
Karnataka
COVID-19
Kodagu

What's Brewing

President, Rajnath Singh commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

President, Rajnath Singh commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

In sickness era, doctors prescribe unusual cure: Voting

In sickness era, doctors prescribe unusual cure: Voting

Why everyone’s talking the ‘Green Banana’

Why everyone’s talking the ‘Green Banana’

Green shoots, says PM Modi. Really?

Green shoots, says PM Modi. Really?

Pichai, Zuckerberg, Bezos & Cook testify on competition

Pichai, Zuckerberg, Bezos & Cook testify on competition

Art market: A foggy future?

Art market: A foggy future?

 