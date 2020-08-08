One more Covid-19 fatality, toll reaches 11 in Kodagu

A 58-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday and the total death toll reached 11 in Kodagu. As on Friday evening, the total cases were 639, of which the active cases were 247.

The deceased woman was a resident of Tavarekere in Kushalnagar of Somwarpet taluk and was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and asthma. From the past four days, she had cough, fever and difficulty in breathing. She had visited a private hospital in Kushalnagar. Her throat and nasal swabs were collected and sent for testing. The report which arrived on Friday confirmed of Covid-19 infection. Twenty-nine fresh cases, including the deceased woman, were recorded on Friday. The infected also includes a health worker.

Twenty-one cases were confirmed by RT-PCR tests while the rest through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

The 28 positive cases are: a 28-year-old man from Boyikeri in Virajpet taluk, a 27-year-old woman from Thorenuru in Somwarpet taluk, a 54-year-old man from Chain Gate in Madikeri, a 59-year-old man from Muttappa temple in Madikeri, a 50-year-old man from Ponnampet in Virajpet; a 53-year-old woman from Ponnampet; a 32-year-old woman from Koinadu, Sampaje; a 53-year-old woman from LIC office in Madikeri; a 47-year-old man from Dundalli, Shanivarasanthe; a 52-year-old woman from Vijayanagara in Virajpet; a 63-year-old woman from Gejjehanakadu in Somwarpet; a 54-year-old woman heath worker from Heath quarters in Gowdalli, Somwarpet; a 25 year-old-man from Ranger block in Somwarpet; a nine-year-old girl from Apparanda extension, KEB Road, Suntikoppa; a 48-year-old man from GMP School, M G Road; a 32-year-old woman from Ambedkar Nagar, Siddapura; a 22-year-old man from ninth block, Chikkapete, Virajpet; a 77-year-old woman from Jamburbane, Madapura, Somwarpet; a 22-year-old woman from Abhyala, Chettalli, Somwarpet; a 45-year-old woman from Basavanakatte, Shantalli, Somwarpet; a 36-year-old man from Thithimathi; a 53-year-old man from Sunnadabeedhi, Virajpet; a 61-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman all from Mullusoge, Kushalnagar. Of the infected, 17 were diagnosed with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and one with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Nineteen more areas have been notified as containment zones in the district. Meanwhile, the containment zones in the surroundings of GT School at Omkareshwara Temple road in Madikeri, Postal Quarters in Madikeri, Mayura complex at B M Road in Suntikoppa and Emmemadu in Napoklu have been denotified, according to Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.