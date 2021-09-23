One more cow dies at Keelara in Mandya, toll touches 30

As the animal deaths have remained a mystery, a study is being conducted at the Indian Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals

DHNS
Mandya,
  • Sep 23 2021, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 21:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

The series of deaths of cattle continued at Keelara village in Mandya taluk.

One more cow, belonging to a farmer of the village named Krishnegowda, succumbed on Thursday. With this, 30 cattle of the same family have died in the past two years. The cause for the death remains a mystery.

The ill-fated cow developed breathing problem. The family members immediately alerted veterinarian Dr Ramesh Babu who rushed to the spot and provided treatment.

"The cow was shifted to another place and the treatment continued. It failed to respond and died. The blood samples of the cow have been collected and will be sent to the lab for a test," Dr Babu said.

The series of deaths of cattle has created panic among the family members. The family lost a cow during the Ganesha festival recently. Till now, they have lost 20 jersey cows, eight country breed cows and two goats.

As the animal deaths have remained a mystery, a study is being conducted at the Indian Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru. Besides, the police are conducting a probe.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy visited Keelara recently and assured support to the family members who have lost the cattle.

