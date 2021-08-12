'One stop service centre' opened at women’s police station in Mysuru

A 'one stop service centre' has been opened at the Women’s Police Station, in the building of Laskhar Police Station, in Mysuru.

As per an order of the state government, issued on October 20, 2018, women police stations should be upgraded to one stop service centres, to avoid inconvenience to women in distress, seeking the help of police and other agencies.

When a woman approaches a police station in her locality, the police personnel direct her to a women’s police station, depending on the case. If the case is related to family or husband, the woman is directed to a counselling centre. If the woman’s problem is not solved there, she has to return to the police station. If the woman is suffering from a health problem or is injured in a mishap or an assault, she has to be referred to a hospital. If she has been expelled from her house and if she needs shelter for some other reason, she has to be sent to a swadhar centre, short stay home or santhwana centre.

The present form of the women police station, one stop service centre, will help a woman to get solace, shelter, care and solution to her problems at one place. There is basic infrastructure and amenities in the centre for a woman to stay for a short period, even with her children, to solve her problems and become independent. Counselling, medical care and legal aid will be provided to women at the centre.

Chandragupta, who inaugurated the centre on Wednesday, said, five rooms of the women police station have been renovated with required furniture, computer and other needs. Deputy Commissioner of Police Geetha Prasanna, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Devaraja division, Shashidhar and Inspector V D Mamatha were present.