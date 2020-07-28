One taken into custody for assaulting woman constable

One person was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a woman police constable in Malavalli town, in Mandya district, on Tuesday morning.

The vendors, alleging that the police had assaulted them, staged a protest in front of the Dy SP's office, demanding action against the police personnel for the assault.

On Tuesday morning, there were heated arguments between the police personnel and the roadside vendors, when the police resorted to halting the roadside vendors from doing business on Pete Beedhi, in the town.

The vendors were cleared from doing business here, three months ago based on the oral directions given by the judge, citing unhygienic conditions.

The vendors, however, resumed business on Monday, as the police station was sealed down after a constable tested positive for Covid-19. When they continued the business on Tuesday, the police, led by Circle inspector A K Rajesh, resorted to halting them, which led to the incident.