Onion growers in doldrums in Ajjampura, Shivani

The rain that has been lashing Ajjampura and Shivani area for the last 15 days has affected onion crop. Standing onion crops have been damaged.

Owing to continuous rainfall, the moisture content in the field has increased. As a result, peoples legs get stuck in the slush. Farmers are unable to harvest the crop and transport onion from the fields to market.

Farmer Nanjundappa said, "We have to drain out water from farmland. There are possibilities of the onion getting spoiled. Already harvested crops need to be transported from the field. Rain is playing spoilsport in harvesting the crop."

Another farmer Manjunath said, "The monsoon had failed for the first two months when it was necessary for the onion crops. Now, rain is hindering the harvest related work."

Harvested onions at Katiganare, Abbinaholalu, M Hosahalli, Banganakatte, Muguli and Gadihalli have been washed away in the rain.

M Hosahhalli farmers Prakash and Chandrashekar said, "Onions have been washed away. We had appealed to the horticulture and revenue officials to assess the damage. However, we failed to get any positive response from them."

Farmer Siddaramappa said, "We lost crops last year as well. The officials who visited the affected farms had clicked the photographs and left. We did not get compensation to date."

Assistant Commissioner Roopa said, "The horticulture department should inform us about the loss of crops. Measures will be taken based on the report."