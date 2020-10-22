Onion price skyrockets in Mangaluru, leaves consumers in tears

With the supply of onions from Maharashtra, North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka being disrupted due to heavy rains and floods, the price of onions has skyrocketed in Mangaluru.

Smaller onions cost Rs 60 per kg in APMCs while the price of bigger onions has increased to Rs 85 per kg. The prices are likely to reach Rs 100 per kg, the traders said.

When onions were ready for harvest, heavy rain had damaged the crop. On average, farmers were getting 250 bags of onions per acre.

But, due to rains, it has dipped to 70 bags. The supply of onions is not enough to meet the demand, informed an onion trader.

Vegetable vendor, Rajesh, said, “Farmers in Hubballi-Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Bagalkote, Haveri and Raichur has sown onion and the crop will be ready by December end or January. The onion prices will reduce by then. If there are heavy rains in North Karnataka, then the problem will be further aggravated.”

Due to the growing gap between supply and demand, poor quality onions are being supplied to the APMC, Kankanady market and other areas.

Good quality onions are fetching anywhere between Rs 80 to Rs 85 per kg. Owing to the rise in the price of onions, many hotels had stopped serving onion dosa and onion 'pakodas' to customers.