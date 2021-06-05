Online registration for vaccination mandatory, says Mangaluru DC

The district administration has decided to make online registration, via ‘CoWIN App’, mandatory for beneficiaries to avail vaccine at 10 urban public health centres in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits and at urban health centres in Ullal, Bantwal and Puttur.

Accordingly, 75 per cent of the vaccines per day will be allotted to those above 45 years, who have registered online and have also received confirmation on vaccination. While 25% will be allotted to those above 70 years and are unable to register online, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V informed media persons virtually via Google link on Friday.

Those above 70 years can reach the nearest urban primary health centres for spot registration and avail vaccines. If there are more number of people in the above-70 years’ category, then the PHCs will maintain a running register to record their names so that they will be given priority while administering vaccines on the following day, the DC added.

Read | Chaos at Mangaluru PHC after hundreds gather to receive Covid vaccine

A decision was taken following complaints that tokens issued for vaccination in urban PHCs were sold in black. Similarly, the PHCs in urban areas had been witnessing huge crowd after people stood in long queues in the wee hours for tokens. The online registration in order to schedule the date for vaccination will be down on CoWIN portal (from 4 pm daily).

13,000 doses of Covaxin

Rajendra said that the second dose of Covaxin vaccine will be administered to all eligible beneficiaries in all taluk government hospitals and at District Wenlock Hospital from Monday. As many as 35,000 beneficiaries had received first dose of Covaxin in Dakshina Kannada district. So far, only 20,000 beneficiaries have availed the second dose of Covaxin. The district has received 13,000 doses of Covaxin, he added.

Efforts are being made to reach out to those who had availed first dose of Covaxin through a call centre of Mescom. The department also made arrangement for onsite administration of vaccines for frontline workers and those coming under priority groups, in age group of 18 to 44, in their offices. Priority groups should submit Annexure 3 to certify that they come under the groups.

Reach out to doorsteps

The priority groups from unorganised sector will be administered vaccines at Wenlock Hospital. The DC said that the district administration was planning vaccination at doorsteps of beneficiaries under special category, who are unable to visit vaccination centres.

The medical officers of PHC were asked to collect details. “Once we get enough numbers, then vehicles with doctors and nurses will be deployed to vaccinate bed-ridden patients and differently-abled persons at their houses,” he added.