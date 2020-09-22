Only 10 caretakers to accompany Dasara elephants to Mysuru

This year, caretakers of Dasara elephants will arrive at Mysuru Palace, without their family members and children, courtesy Covid-19 crisis.

It has to be noted that the state government has decided for a simple Dasara and only five elephants — Abhimanyu, Vikrama, Vijaya, Gopi and Kaveri — will arrive for Jamboo Savari on October 26 inside Mysuru Palace premises. The Dasara festivities will begin on October 17.

Thus, only a mahout and a kaavadi will accompany each elephant, this year. The families of the caretakers usually camp on the Palace premises, since many years. Since a couple of years, the family members were provided designated seating arrangements, to see the Jamboo Savari. Besides, the children would play around on the Palace premises and tour the city. They would participate in various activities and attend ‘Tent School’, during Dasara season.

Mysuru Division Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M G Alexander said, “As a precautionary measure, due to the Covid scare, the families of the caretakers have not been invited. Only 10 members will come. It is feared that Covid can reach the hamlets of the forests, if they come to the cities.”

“The family members used to cook food separately, earlier. The food ration was provided by the government. This year, the caretakers will be provided food by the Forest department,” he said.

Alexander said, “As the Jamboo Savari, with Abhimanyu carrying the golden howdah, will be held inside the Palace premises, rehearsals will also be restricted to the Palace. Thus, chances of infection to the elephants, mahouts and kaavadis is reduced.”

Elephants from Mathigodu, Anekaadu and Dubare camps will reach Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk on October 1. Deputy Commissioner B Sharath will extend an invitation to them there. The same evening, the elephants will reach Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru. They will enter the Palace at 12.18 pm, under the auspices Dhanur Lagna, on October 2 in the presence of District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar.