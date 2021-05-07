Only single entry point to railway station, CFTRI entry closed

As the passenger movement is high at railway stations due to cancellation of bus services due to Covid-19 pandemic, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, has taken certain measures to ensure safety of the passengers.

There has been a gradual increase in the number of passengers both in the unreserved and reserved sector since the operations of interstate bus services have stopped. To keep a close watch on the prevailing situation and as per the directives of Railway Board, Mysuru Division has been following strict protocols for the movement of passengers from Mysuru Railway Station.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, to restrict face-to-face movement of passengers and to regulate freeway for passengers alighting or getting on to the trains to go to their respective destinations, the existing multiple entries and exit point from platforms of Mysuru railway station are closed until further notice.

The west side entry to railway station, from CFTRI or Railway Museum side and sub-way exit on circulating area towards main railway station will also be closed.

There will only be a single entry point to the platforms from the portico of the main station building, where the passengers shall be subject to thermal screening and ensured they wear mask or face covers.

Only asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to travel and any violation will be dealt with in accordance with the guidelines. Similarly, there will be only a separate single exit point near foot over bridge on Platform 1.

Passengers with wait-listed tickets will not be allowed to enter the railway station. Confirmed ticket passengers should mandatorily carry sanitisers and observe social distancing both during boarding and journey and, adhere to health protocols.

The existing policy for non-supply of linen and blankets for passengers travelling in AC coaches will remain in force. All travelling passengers and stakeholders are requested to use the main entry for entering and exiting the railway station and cooperate with the railways in the larger public interest.