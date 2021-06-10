Op to capture rogue elephants in Malnad from June 10

The department had submitted a proposal to capture five elephants but permission has been given to capture two elephants

Gayathri V Raj
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Forest department has made all preparations to capture the rogue elephants 'Gunda' and 'Mountain', which have turned into a nightmare for the people of the Malnad region.

The department had submitted a proposal to capture five elephants but permission has been given to capture two elephants. All preparations have been made to capture the pachyderms with the help of five camp elephants Krishna, Abhimanyu and Arjuna and others from Mathigodu camp, from June 10. A temporary camp has been set up at Vadduru in Sakleshpur taluk.

There are plans to relocate Gunda to Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and Mountain to Cauvery sanctuary, after fixing them with radio collars.

