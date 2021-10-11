Operation to capture leopard suspended in Mangaluru

Operation to capture leopard suspended in Mangaluru

The leopard was spotted near a house on the fourth cross of Jayanagar in Maroli on October 3 and 6

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 11 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 05:33 ist
The forest officials searching for leopard at Maroli. Credit: Special Arrangement

The forest department officials have suspended an operation to capture a leopard after the big cat could not be spotted even after several days of drive at Maroli, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The leopard was spotted near a house on the fourth cross of Jayanagar in Maroli on October 3 and 6. Even the pug marks, that were spotted, were confirmed to be that of a leopard. Later, the officials could not trace the leopard. Hence, the operation to capture leopard has been suspended, said Range Forest Officer Prashanth Pai.

The operation was carried out under the directions of Deputy Conservator of Forests Dinesh and Assistant Conservator of Forests Subrahmanya Rao.

Cage, camera trap

The forest department officials had placed a cage and a camera trap to capture the movement of the big cat.

The officials had rushed to the spot after the video of a leopard crossing the road in Maroli, shot by a local resident, was received by the forest department.

