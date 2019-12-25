'Oppn creating unnecessary fear among Muslims over NRC'

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday stated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented in the country as per the promise made in the BJP manifesto, but it is still in the thinking stage and modalities of its implementation are yet to be finalised.

"Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC were in our manifesto for Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. But, subordinate legislation and other preparations to implement the NRC are not yet made. Opposition parties are creating unnecessary fear mainly among Muslims, when thinking about the NRC is still in its infant stage," he said.

Tejasvi Surya told media persons here that there would be no discrimination even if the NRC is implemented, as it would apply to all equally.

There is a provision to conduct the NRC under Section 14A of the Citizenship Act of 1955. Eight years back, Union Home Department issued a circular asking State Governments to take steps for the NRC. But, it is not yet decided how to implement it. Opposition parties are running a miscommunication campaign telling lies like the NRC would send Muslims out of this country, he said.

Neither CAA nor NRC would create trouble for Indian citizens. The CAA has nothing to do with existing Indian citizens, as it is aimed at giving citizenship to religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have come to India due to religious persecution there. Even Muslims from those countries, who are religiously persecuted, can seek refuge in India, and they can apply for citizenship here after staying for more than 12 years, he added.