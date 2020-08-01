Opposition leader continues tirade against BJP leaders

Former chief minister, also Opposition leader, Siddaramaiah continued his tirade against BJP leaders and government and claimed that the BJP has no moral right to question him. Siddaramaiah asked, “Shall I take out old cases of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa?”

Speaking to reporters here, on Saturday, Siddaramaiah took severe exception to BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar seeking accountability on Siddaramaiah’s Hublot watch, which courted a controversy in 2018. Siddaramaiah said, it is a closed chapter and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has given a clean chit to him in the case.

Siddaramaiah said that he has declared his Hublot wristwatch, gifted by a friend, as a government asset and the watch is in Vidhana Soudha. “ACB conducted a detailed investigation in connection with the watch. Why is the BJP raking up old issues? Shall I point at Yediyurappa’s old cases?” Siddaramaiah asked.

“Did I purchase the watch with government’s money? Did I loot government’s money to purchase the watch? The watch was a gift,” he asserted.

Replying to a query about BJP leaders’ comments that Siddaramaiah has no moral right to speak against corruption as he sits next to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, who was arrested and sent to Tihar jail in Delhi, in a money-laundering case, Siddaramaiah said, the case is pending before the court and the court has granted bail to Shivakumar.

“The charges are not proved. The Enforcement Directorate raided his house and it was politically motivated. Do the BJP leaders have moral right to speak against corruption?” he questioned.

Highlighting the Covid-19 pandemic, Siddaramaiah said, “The state government is a total failure in containing the spread and protecting infected patients. The government is not yet prepared and there are no beds in hospitals.”