Order issued to reinstate PSSK employees

The Labour department has issued an order to reinstate 21 contract employees of Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK), recently.

In-charge Managing Director of PSSK, also Deputy Registrar for Cooperatives, J Vikram Raj Urs, in a letter, no 08/2021-22, dated April 6, has directed the chief general manager of MRN Cane Power and Biorefineries, to initiate the process for reinstatement, on the basis of the order of the Labour department.

MRN Cane Power and Biorefineries, an unit of MRN Sugar Company, founded by Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani, is operating and managing PSSK on a lease.

The letter states that the release order of the contract employees should be withdrawn and they should be allowed to work as per the order of the Labour Officer, following a meeting held on April 5.

It has to be recalled that 21 contract employees of MRN Cane Power and Biorefineries had protested a couple of days back, against their termination. Earlier, speaking to DH, Vikram Raj Urs had stated that the 21 employees in question were handed over by MRN Sugar Company to PSSK. “But, as PSSK in not operating the factory, there is no scope to use their services. Thus, they were terminated,” he had said.