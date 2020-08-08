Outflow from Kabini reduced to 63,100 cusecs

The outflow from Kabini Dam in Beechanahalli in H D Kote taluk, reduced to 63,100 cusecs on Saturday morning. A total of 70,000 cusecs of water was released to Kapila River on Friday night due to heavy inflow.

As inflow to the dam declined, the outflow to reduced at 6 am. While 63100 cusecs being released to Kapila River, 600 cusecs being released to Canal.

Kapila River is overflowing and the district administration has issued flood alert.

A few bridges have submerged and several villages lost connectivity. The dam can store water up to 2284.00 foot and the water level is 2278.02 ft. The maximum storage capacity is 19.52 TMS and live storage is 15.92 TMC.