Outflow from Kabini touches 70K cusec

Several villages have lost connectivity as Kapila river is overflowing, with an increase in outflow of water to 70,600 cusec from Kabini Dam in Beechanahalli of HD Kote taluk. The river is receiving almost 78,000 cusec of water, including the outflow from Nugu dam.

As heavy rainfall continues in Wayanad of Kerala and other catchment areas of Kabini, the dam is receiving a large quantum of water. While Kapila River is receiving 70,000 cusec of water from Kabini, 6,000 cusec is received from Nugu dam and nearly 2,000 cusec of water from Tarak and Hebballa dams.

According to the authorities, there is an increase in water level even after discharging 60,000 cusec from 10.30 am. The Kabini dam is receiving 69,000 cusec of water and thus, the outflow was increased to 70,000 cusec at 6.30 pm on Friday.

The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 19.52 tmcft and the dam has stored 15.96 tmcft. The dam has a capacity to store up to 2,284 feet and the water level was maintained at 2,278 ft.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar visited Nanjangud and inspected the water flow. The DC directed the officials to shift the people, who reside in low lying areas, to safer places. A few paddy fields and farm lands are submerged as the river swelled.

As the outflow increased, the Kapila River water entered Halladakeri and Thoopinabeedi in Nanjangud town. As many as eight families were shifted to safer places. Part of ‘Madikatte’ and and Sopana Katte, place to perform rituals of Srikanteshwara temple, were submerged. The river water is likely to enter Mallana Moole Mutt by night.

Suttur Bridge in Suttur of Nanjangud taluk is submerged and vehicle movement is banned.

The bridge connecting Madapur and Bellathur have been submerged. With water overflowing, nearly 40 villages have lost connectivity. The authorities have made alternative transport facilities to K Belatthur, Manuganahalli, Hunasalli and other villages.

The connectivity between Sargur town and HD Kote is likely to be cut as Thumbasoge bridge will be submerged by night.

With Kapila and Kaveri Rivers overflowing, there was a flood-like situation in parts of T Narasipur taluk. The authorities have ordered the people to move to safer places.