Outflow increased to 60,000 cusecs from Kabini

With a large quantum of water entering Kabini dam in Beechanahalli in H D Kote Taluk, the authorities of the Dam have increased the outflow to 60,000 cusecs at 10.30 am.

The district administration has issued a flood alert to the downstream villages.

The outflow was 56,600 cusec and inflow is 45,612 cusec. Now, the outflow of water has been increased to both canal and river.

The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 19.52 TMC and the dam has stored 15.96 TMC.

The dam has a capacity to store water up to 2,284 foot and the water level has already reached to 2278 ft.