Over 10,000 chickens perish in heavy rain in Karnataka

Over 10,000 chickens were swept away after heavy overnight rains triggered a lake breach at Cholashettihalli in Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district.

Poultry farmer Lakshminarayan Reddy was raising over 12,000 chickens in three sheds. Huge quantity of water gushed into the poultry farm after a lake in the vicinity breached. More than 10,000 birds have been washed away. Because of which, I have incurred a loss of Rs 13 lakh,” he said.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi districts on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Amanibhairsagar lake in Gudibande has breached, flooding several major roads in the town. The compound wall of the police station has collapsed. The Navilukurki bridge across Kushavathi river has submerged. The stretch between Rampatna and Mandikallu has been closed for traffic.

The road connectivity between Goravanahalli and Teetha in Tumakuru district has been cut off after a portion of a bridge across the Teetha waters collapsed.

Kolar town and parts of the district experienced downpour on late Thursday night. The overnight rain flooded many low-lying areas in Kolar town. Kamalmahadi school premises has been inundated. Manighatta in Kolar taluk recorded 9.8 cm of rain in one night.

Ramanagara district also received good rainfall on Thursday night and Friday. Motorists had a tough time negotiating the flooded underpasses on Bengaluru-Mysuru 10-lane highway. The water level in Arkavathy river has gone up.

Sedam in Kalaburagi district witnessed 86 mm of rain in three hours past midnight. Sharp showers flooded several roads, town police station, taluk stadium and a few residential areas.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in parts of south and north interior Karnataka for next four days.