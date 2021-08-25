Over 150 fall ill after consuming sweet dish in Jagalur

DHNS
DHNS, Jagalur,
  • Aug 25 2021, 03:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 03:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 150 people fell sick after having 'holige' and banana 'rasayana' at Bennehalli village in the taluk on Monday night in a private programme. They are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the taluk. 

Speaking to DH, former gram panchayat member Nijalingappa said those who had banana rasayana fell sick and not those who had only holige. People complained of stomach ache and fever since Monday night. Following the instructions by MLA S V Ramachandrappa, health officers rushed to the village. The team of officials led by taluk health officer Nagaraj is examining each villager. All are out of danger as they got treatment in time.

Karnataka
Davangere

