Over 30 fall sick in Shivamogga after wedding meal

As many as 30 villagers fell sick after consuming food at a wedding reception at Aaladahalli village in the taluk. They are undergoing treatment in the District McGann General hospital in the city.

Over 500 villagers had food on the night of November 12. Of them, 30 complained of gastroenteritis the next morning. They were shifted to McGann general hospital in Shivamogga city after being given first aid in primary health centre at Holaluru. All are said to be out of danger.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer ML Vyshali visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the villagers. Water and stool samples have been sent to the laboratory to find the exact cause of the incident. Food poisoning or contamminated water could be the reasons.

The report is awaited.

Five ambulance vehicles had been arranged at the primary health centre at Holaluru near Shivamogga to ferry villagers to the district general hospital in Shivamogga in case of emergency situations, she added.