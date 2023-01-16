Over 30 students fall sick in Shivamogga

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 16 2023, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 22:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Over 30 students of Morarji Desai Residential school at Melina Hanasavadi village in Shivamogga were admitted to District McGann Teaching General hospital on Monday, after they complained of gastroenteritis.

Sources said that students fell sick one by one after they had lunch. More than five doctors and the staff were treating the children.

Of the 250 students in the school, over 30 children fell sick and food contamination was said to be the reason. However, the doctors are yet to clarify the cause of it. Teachers of the school are also in the hospital. 

Karnataka
students
shivamogga

