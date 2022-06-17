Over 40 Congress workers detained for trying to picket DCP office

Over 40 Congress party leaders and workers were taken into police custody after they attempted to picket the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police here on Friday. The Congress members were protesting the ongoing interrogation of party leader Rahul Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate officials.

The detained were taken to DAR ground in two police vans and released later.

Over 200 members of the District Congress Committee, led by its President H S Sundaresh, took out a protest rally from the party office to the DCP office. When the protestors tried to forcibly enter, the police present at the office premises took them into custody. Condemning this, as well as Gandhi’s interrogation—in connection with the National Herald money laundering case—by the ED, the agitating leader accused the Centre of misusing the Enforcement Directorate.

Sundaresh said that the Centre was misusing the central investigative agency for political gains and trying to demoralise Congress leaders by interrogating them in connection with a case that was closed long ago.