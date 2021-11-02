Over 4,000 qualify KSET for assistant professorship

University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency identified by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professorship, on Tuesday, announced the results of the examination that was held on July 25.

Vice-Chancellor of UoM G Hemantha Kumar said, "The qualifying percentage is 6.84 and a total of 4,779 candidates, including 2,309 women have qualified in the exams. The pass percentage is more among men, with 2,470 persons qualifying."

“The KSET was held in 41 subjects in 11 centres across Karnataka and 69,857 students, out of a total of 83,907 applicants, had appeared. In Commerce, the highest of 888 students have qualified, followed by Kannada 397, Political Science 378, History 325, Economics 308, and English 306,” he added.

