Over 57,000 people apply for HUDA sites in Hassan

The Hassan Urban Development Authority (HUDA) has received 57,765 applications and collected Rs 63.39 crore from the public seeking sites in Hassan.

The HUDA had invited applications for sites to be developed on 1,200 acres of land. There are plans to develop 14,000 sites on the land, which would be developed into layouts in the next three years.

HUDA has finished its first round of survey and has identified lands at Bhoovanahalli, Kanchatahalli, Samudrahalli and Gekarahalli.

With the Karnataka government showing a green signal for it, the application process has been completed. Meanwhile, the farmers parting with their lands have demanded sites in 50:50 ratio and also higher compensation for the land acquired.

The public had to apply through banks. Out of 70,000 applications, 57,765 people have applied for the sites, paying a registration fee.

HUDA Commissioner Ramesh said that the farmers have come forward to sell their lands. The future course of action would be taken after a meeting with the elected representatives and officials, he said.