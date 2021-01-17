Over 6,000 private healthcare workers to be vaccinated on Sunday

Around 6,226 healthcare workers in the private sector are earmarked for vaccination on Sunday.

According to Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), 4,052 of these are workers at Manipal hospital, 1,376 workers at Baptist Hospital, 700 staffers at St Philomena's Hospital and 98 at Cox Town Maternity hospital.

Manipal Hospital expressed confidence that all registered workers will be covered today, but other hospitals said some of the vaccinations will be carried over to the next day. At St Philomena's, Medical Director Dr Shankar Prasad said about 350 workers will be vaccinated on Sunday, followed by the rest on Monday.

Commissioner Prasad, who inspected Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road said Sunday’s vaccinations will cease at 5.30 pm. So far, the hospitals in question have not reported adverse events among recipients.

On Monday, 7,300 staffers of 141 primary health care centers (PHCs) across the state will be vaccinated. An additional 42,000 medicos in 106 private hospitals and 28,000 staff in nine medical colleges are scheduled to receive the jab.

“Health workers can still register at the Co-Win portal, and plan to vaccinate all health care registered and beneficiaries within a week,” Commissioner Prasad said.

Problems with Co-Win Portal

On Saturday, glitches in the Co-Win portal resulted in several hiccups, prompting officials to adopt a backup method to register recipients, the Palike said.

“If the Co-Win portal does not work, the information can be collected offline and then entered into the portal at a later time,” Prasad said. He added that the vaccine was administered at 6 centers within the jurisdiction of the BBMP on Saturday.

Technically, as per government regulations, vaccine recipients must be registered with the Co-Win portal prior to receiving the injection.