Over 80,000 cusecs of water released from Tunga dam in Shivamogga

Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 23 2021, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 18:11 ist
Some areas in old Shivamogga city are at risk of flooding as the river Tunga is flowing above the danger level due to the release of more than 80,000 cusecs of water from Tunga dam at Gajanur to the river. District administration has instructed residents of areas close to the river Tunga to move to safer places.

Houses in low-lying areas including Tipunagar collapsed in Shivamogga city while many houses in Ambedkar Nagar at Basavanagangur village were flooded and cattle sheds were damaged. The movement of vehicles between Shikaripur and Shiralakoppa was suspended as stream is flowing on the road. Many paddy fields, areca plantations and some residential areas in Sagar taluk were inundated to heavy rains.

The major rivers-Tunga, Bhadra, Varada, Sharavathy, Kumudwathi, streams are flowing in full spate. Sagar recorded rainfall of 228.60mm, Hosanagar-210mm, Thirthahalli-171.80mm, Sorab-190mm, Shikaripur-120.20mm, Shivamogga-57mm and Bhadravathi-50.20mm.

