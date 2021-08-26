Overnight showers wreak havoc in Chikkaballapur, Kolar districts

Heavy rain on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday has wreaked havoc in the twin districts of Chikkaballapur and Kolar.

Jakkalamadagu reservoir has been breached while Chitravathi reservoir has been witnessing heavy inflow owing to torrential showers in the region.

The non-perennial river - Uttara Pinakini (Gauribidanur taluk) and Dakshina Pinakini (Shidlaghatta taluk) have come of life.

Uttara Pinakini reservoir has been breached as water from the dam has reached Kindi Anekatt (a minor dam). on the outskirts of Gauribidanur town. Most of the water bodies in the twin districts are full to the brim.

Tondebhavi in Gauribidanur taluk recorded a staggering 13 cm of rain in just over 12 hours.

The story is no different in Kolar, where horticultural crops on vast tracts have been damaged in the Tuesday night downpour, leaving the hapless farmers in distress.

“I had availed loans from private individuals and agencies to grow tomato. I was expecting a good harvest. But sharp spell of rain shattered all my hopes. Don’t know what to do,” Krishnappa, a marginal farmer from Hosamatnahalli in Kolar taluk, poured out his woes to DH.

The farmers in the twin districts are worried lot as the region is expected to receive more rain in the next two to three days.