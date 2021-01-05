Overwhelming response to DH-PV Navo-Pramati workshop

The free workshop, organised by Deccan Herald-Prajavani, in association with Navodaya Foundation and Navo-Pramati School of Civil Services, for UPSC and KPSC aspirants, received overwhelming response in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that one should strive diligently and try for divinity to achieve anything.

“For positive growth and for success in one’s chosen field, mindset and attitude is vital. Fear should be the driving force to give one’s best and positive and constructive criticism should motivate to do better. Achievement is recorded, but not criticism. Thus, negative criticism should be ignored,” she said.

“Aspirants of UPSC and KPSC should start early and choose the subjects wisely, mostly a familiar subject. The aspirants should analyse their strengths and weaknesses and plan their preparation accordingly. Besides, general reading is important. Each issue and topic need multiple approach, which need wide and in-depth reading. Handwriting should be neat and legible. Time-management during exam is important, which can be learnt by practice,” Rohini Sindhuri said.

Aspirants of competitive exams attended the workshop from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Bengaluru districts, by following Covid-19 guidelines like wearing masks and use of sanitisers.

Retired additional secretary to the Union government C V Gopinath said that not just for facing exams, landing good jobs or for achievement, but even for leading a good life, values are important. “Conscience and introspection are the keys to leading an ethical life in any faith. If one’s cultural roots are strong, there will be values and ethics,” he said.

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth, MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev, master trainer Sandeep Mahajan, Assistant Commissioner for GST Enforcement Mohammed Rafi Pasha, resource person Parashivamurthy, president of Navodaya Foundation S R Ravi, managing trustee C S Priyadarshini, secretary M Shwetha, convenor of Navo-Pramati S Phaniraj and Prajavani bureau chief Vishalakshi Akki were present.