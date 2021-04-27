Oxygen plants to come up in Dakshina Kannada govt hospitals

There are plans to set up oxygen plants in government hospitals located across Dakshina Kannada district, Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said.

He was presiding over a meeting of oxygen suppliers and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at DC’s office on Monday.

There is a need to ensure oxygen supply to the hospitals. The Covid patients should not suffer due to non-availability of oxygen.

“To ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers (MCF) had agreed to set up oxygen plants in ESI Hospital in Mangaluru and government hospital in Bantwal under its CSR activity. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) will set up an oxygen plant for another taluk hospital. Two more oxygen plants will be set up in the taluk hospitals in the district. An action plan has been prepared to complete all the projects,” Kamath said.

District Wenlock Hospital has a 6000-KL capacity liquid oxygen plant. An additional unit with a more storage capacity will also come up on the hospital premises. The work will be completed in 40 to 45 days, the MLA added.