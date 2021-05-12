Oxygen shortage at HIMS alleged, minister denies it

Oxygen shortage at HIMS alleged, minister denies it

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hassan,
  • May 12 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 22:18 ist

A video clip showing Covid patients suffering due to oxygen shortage at the Covid hospital in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), on Tuesday night, has been circulated on the social media by a family member of the patient.

The video shows patients pleading with the hospital staff to provide oxygen and save their lives.

The attenders of the patients vent their ire against the doctors and the medical staff asking them to supply oxygen immediately.

However, District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah said there there is no oxygen shortage at HIMS. There is a 13 KL capacity oxygen tank at the hospital and can supply oxygen for 450-beds.

“I have taken details from the deputy commissioner and district surgeon and told to submit a report on the allegations. However, it will be ensured that such incidents does not recur,” he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hassan
Oxygen Shortage
HIMS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 