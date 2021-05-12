Oxygen shortage at HIMS alleged, minister denies it

A video clip showing Covid patients suffering due to oxygen shortage at the Covid hospital in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), on Tuesday night, has been circulated on the social media by a family member of the patient.

The video shows patients pleading with the hospital staff to provide oxygen and save their lives.

The attenders of the patients vent their ire against the doctors and the medical staff asking them to supply oxygen immediately.

However, District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah said there there is no oxygen shortage at HIMS. There is a 13 KL capacity oxygen tank at the hospital and can supply oxygen for 450-beds.

“I have taken details from the deputy commissioner and district surgeon and told to submit a report on the allegations. However, it will be ensured that such incidents does not recur,” he said.