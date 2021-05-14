Oxygen to be allotted to dist based on active cases, demand

Suraksha P

Bengaluru, DHNS: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the distribution of the 120 tonne liquid medical oxygen (LMO) received by the state will be based on the number of active cases in the districts and their demand.

As of May 11, apart from Bengaluru (3,62,696 active cases) other districts with the highest number of active cases in the state include Ballari (15,633), Bengaluru Rural (13,374), Dakshina Kannada (12,628), Hassan (16,371), Kalaburagi (15,175), Mysuru (15,148) and Tumakuru (22,234).

While Ballari District Health Officer Dr HL Janardhan said all 30-35 kilolitres of its requirement are being met every day, Gadag DHO Dr Satish B reported a demand-supply gap of 4 kilolitres. Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Ragapriya R said there was a gap of 6 kilolitre between their requirement of 10 kilolitre and supply of four kilolitres.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R Girish said as against 20 kilolitres, his district was getting only 15 kilolitres.

Binoy Nambiar, nodal officer for oxygen management for Dakshina Kannada district, said: "We need 22 kilolitres everyday out of which six kilolitres are produced within the district. We have to procure 16 kilolitres from outside the district. Apart from this, the three refillers that we have are supplied by Praxair from Ballari, and Malabar used to supply to other two. But since we used to procure it from Palakkad, and now the Kerala government has to supply to Maharashtra, we're not getting it. So now we're reliant on Inox, Bhuruka and Praxair. Whoever has tankers to spare for the day, we raise an indent with them."

Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar, said, "Apart from the 15 kilolitre of LMO, we get four kilolitres from electrical oxygen generator plants. In all, we have a requirement of 19 kilolitres. It is an everyday struggle. Everyday, we send our personnel to the generator plant and ensure production is on par with a the demand."

He said that any delay in the tankers from Ballari or Dharwad or any breakdown in the plant we will result in shortage as they were dependent on them 24/7.

When asked about the state's distribution plan for oxygen received via such relief trains, newly appointed State Nodal Officer for Oxygen Distribution Munish Moudgil told DH, "That (120 metric tonnes of oxygen) was brought by Praxair as additional quantity, and they are giving via their supply channels.