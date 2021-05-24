Oxygen tragedy victim's family to get compensation soon

Oxygen tragedy victim's family to get compensation soon: Minister

Kumar said that the state government will take action against the guilty in the oxygen death cases

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Chamarajanagar,
  • May 24 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 22:48 ist
S Suresh Kumar. Credit: DH File Photo

District In-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar said that Rs 2 lakh compensation announced by the state government in the oxygen tragedy case, will be disbursed soon.

The minister visited Covid Care Centres in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Monday and also, held meetings with the officials.

Speaking to reporters, Suresh Kumar said that the state government will take action against the guilty in the oxygen death cases.

As the Covid cases are not declining in rural areas, the government has taken measures against home isolation and have been admitting them at Covid Care Centres. Hence, the death rate has slightly come down since a few days. But, the positive cases are still on the rise, he said.

S Suresh Kumar
oxygen
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19

