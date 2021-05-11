‘Oxygenated beds to be increased as Covid cases rise’

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that steps are being taken to increase the number of oxygenated beds, as there is a surge in Covid-19 positive cases.

He was speaking during a Covid review meeting at Ambedkar Bhavan in HK Kote, Mysuru district on Tuesday. Earlier, the minister inaugurated the new oxygenated beds at the Taluk Government Hospital.

“Private hospitals have been told to share 50% of their beds for Covid patients. Talks were held in this regard with Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and he agreed to spare 300 oxygenated beds in the hospitals of JSS Mahavidyapeetha. The second wave of Covid is dangerous and is spreading wide, causing more number of deaths. Thus, several precautionary measures are being taken,” he said.

He said that there were several complaints against the Panchayat Development Officers (PDO) of HD Kote taluk and asked them to discharge their duties with commitment.

MLA Anil Chikkamadhu said that there is no expert physician in the taluk government hospital. “The issue was raised during the KDP progress review meeting also. No doctors are appointed to the primary healthcare centres in the villages of HD Kote taluk. There are three ambulances, but all of them need repairs. At present, only one is somehow serving the patients. Thus, the government should appoint doctors and specialists to the taluk and repair the ambulances,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, “People should understand the gravity of the Covid crisis. Compared to the first wave, the second wave is spreading wider and faster. So, people should voluntarily follow the Covid guidelines."

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth said, "The borders of HD Kote taluk with the neighbouring state of Kerala have been closed and stringent action would be taken against those who violate the guidelines. Vehicles of those who unnecessarily roam around will be seized."

Chairman of Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission M Shivanna, Chairman of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Appanna, ZP CEO A M Yogeesh, Tahsildar Naragund, and Taluk Health Officer Dr Ravi Kumar were present.