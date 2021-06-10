Pakistan woman held for illegal stay in Bhatkal

A Pakistani woman was arrested on Wednesday after she was found staying illegally at a house in Bhatkal for the past six years.

Khatheeja Meharin had managed to get an Aadhaar card, PAN card, ration card, birth certificate, and even a voter ID, by furnishing fake records to the local civic agencies.

Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju said, "Khatheeja had married Javid Mohiuddi, a resident of Navayat Colony in Bhatkal, in Dubai eight years back. She, along with her husband visited Bhatkal for three months on a travel Visa, in 2014. The couple had returned to Dubai the same year. In 2015, she sneaked into India through an unauthorised route. Since then, she has been staying at her in-laws house. The couple have three children."

After the local police received information about Pakistani woman's illegal stay, they got it probed from various agencies. The Bhatkal police arrested her on Wednesday and produced before the court, which remanded her in judicial custody. The woman has been booked for violations under the provisions of the Foreigners Act and the IPC, the SP said.