Panchayat Development Officer dies of Covid-19 in Kalaburagi

A 58-year-old Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) died of Covid-19 here on Saturday.

The deceased, a resident of Hatagunda village of Kalaburagi taluk, was working as PDO of Maratur Gram Panchayat in Shahabad taluk for the past seven years.

He had given his throat swab sample on July 16 and the report had returned positive on July 18. The PDO who had been under treatment for his heart aliment, died of virus infections on Saturday. The officer was also in-charge of Hongunta Gram Panchayat and had supervised a quarantine centre earlier opened for the migrant returnees.

He is said to be in constant touch with the people after the works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme began. State Grama Panchayat Employees' Association joint secretary Shivanand said a total of nine and 11 staff worked with the deceased in Hongunta and Maratur Gram Panchayats respectively. No one has displayed any symptoms so for, he told.