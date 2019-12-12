Panel to probe seat-blocking scam

The state government has set up a committee to probe the seat-blocking racket during admissions to medical and engineering colleges, and has given the panel a fortnight’s time to submit a detailed report. The committee, formed a few days ago, is headed by vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Dr Sachidanand also includes the director, Medical Education and Secretary, Finance Department.

Confirming the development, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical and Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, “The committee has been set up to recommend steps to prevent such unethical practices. The committee will submit a detailed report in a week’s time.” The multi-crore seat blocking scam came to light recently following income tax raids on prominent deemed-to-be medical universities around Bengaluru.

The first meeting of the committee will be held on Thursday, according to sources in the state government. “The committee has been asked to look into all ways to prevent such crimes. The recommendations could include surrendering of seats even before the mop-up round or levying a hefty penalty on students who surrender seats after the mop-up round or on how to prevent these seats from being converted to management seats. The committee will deliberate in detail and submit a report,” Dr Narayan revealed.

Previous medical education minister E Tukaram had directed officials to write to the Medical Council of India (MCI) about the suspected blocking during the 2018-19 admissions when more than 211 students surrendered their seats after the mop-up round directly to the colleges.