Panic grips as shifting of bodies delayed

Panic gripped among Covid patients as there was delay in shifting dead bodies from ward at General Hospital in Malavalli on Saturday.

As many as six patients were undergoing treatment in emergency ward and two of them died on Friday night. The dead bodies were lying in the ward for hours as there was delay in shifting them. According to the sources, the hospital authorities treated Covid infected persons in front of the dead bodies.

The hospital administrative officer Dr Madhav Naik said, “It takes nearly an hour to pack the dead bodies as per the protocol and we have taken all the measures to shift the bodies as soon as possible.”

Thasildar M Vijayanna said, “The dead bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceases after completing formalities.”