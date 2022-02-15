Parents demand allowing students in class with headscarves in Udupi

Parents of students staged a protest on Tuesday to condemn the move of the Maulana Azad High School at Mallar Pakeeranakatte in Kaup, Udupi district, who made students wearing headscarves sit separately in a room on Monday.

The parents demanded to allow students wearing headscarves to sit inside the classrooms. They said that they would not send their children to schools if headscarves were not allowed.

As many as 20 students who had arrived at the school wearing headscarves on Monday remained absent on Tuesday.

On the other hand, students of Urdu Government Primary School at Mallar, who came wearing headscarves were allowed to write the exams. Tahsildar Srinivas Murthy, DDPI and others visited the school.

