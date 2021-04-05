Parents watch ‘Yuvarathnaa’ film

Parents watch ‘Yuvarathnaa’ film with poster of their deceased son

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Apr 05 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 22:42 ist
Puneeth Rajkumar's tweet

Mysuru, DHNS: It was the most emotional moment for a couple, who watched the Kannada film ‘Yuvarathnaa’ along with the poster of the deceased son, who was a huge fan of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, at a theatre in Mysuru on Monday.

Muralidhar and his wife, along with their another son watched the movie at DRC with the poster of their deceased son Harikrishnan.

According to the family, Harikrishnan was a great fan of Puneeth Rajkumar. He had downloaded the songs of the film  ‘Yuvarathnaa’ and was practicing them even before the release of the film.

He was eagerly awaiting for the release of the film. But, in an unfortunate incident, he drowned in Varuna canal on December 13, 2020. 

“We purchased a movie ticket for Harikrishnan,” the parents said.

Learning about the incident of the parents watching the film with poster of the deceased son, actor Puneeth Rajkumar has tweeted condoling the death of Harikrishnan. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar
Yuvarathnaa
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 