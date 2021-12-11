Parish priest attacked during daylight

Parish priest attacked during daylight

Fr Francis D'Souza, the priest, managed to escape without any injury

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 11 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 02:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A parish priest of St Joseph the Worker Church in the city was attacked with a sword in broad daylight on Saturday. However, Fr Francis D'Souza, the priest, managed to escape without any injury.

Fr Francis informed the police that a man wielding a sword jumped from the compound wall and entered the first floor of the residence behind the church at about 3.15 pm. He was hiding in a room and attempted to assault the priest. However, the priest escaped by whiskers.

Later, culprit managed to flee by jumping the wall. His entry and exit have been caught in the CCTV APMC police officials arrived at the spot after Fr Francis informed them of the incident over the phone.

