Part of historic fort at Srirangapatna caves in

The department of Archaeology and Museums is restoring the portions that are collapsing

DHNS
DHNS, Srirangapatna ,
  • Sep 11 2022, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 04:03 ist

A portion of the northern side of the historic Srirangapatna fort collapsed on Sunday morning. Boulders and limestone used for the construction have fallen into the trench.

A portion of the wall measuring 20 feet had collapsed near Anekote entrance a week ago. The 6.5-km long fort, across the town and in a dilapidated condition, is collapsing gradually during the rainy season. 

The department of Archaeology and Museums is restoring the portions that are collapsing.

“Plants and bushes on the wall should be cleared to conserve the fort,” S R Siddesh and T Balaraju, advocates, urged.  “A proposal for restoration works will be submitted to the top brass. There is a shortage of funds for cleaning works, Kuberappa, an engineer in the department, said.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
srirangapatna
Mandya

