'Pashu Sanjeevani' launched in Mysuru

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Sep 05 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 22:58 ist
District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar flags off ‘Pashu Sanjeevani’, an ambulance for livestock in Mysuru on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner B Sharat, MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev and ZP President Parimala Shyam are seen. DH PHOTO

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar flagged off ‘Pashu Sanjeevani’, an ambulance to offer treatment to livestock, on Zilla Panchayat premises on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art ambulances will reach the doorsteps of farmers to treat the livestock. The ambulance is equipped with an operation theatre, laboratory, scanning unit, oxygen support system, scanning equipment, seating facility for doctors among others.

The farmers can contact toll-free helpline 1962, for the ambulance service.

The minister said, "The scheme will help cattle owners and farmers. The ambulance, along with veterinarians, will reach the doorsteps of farmers to offer treatment for cattle. The scheme will be extended across the state soon."

The minister said, "Dasara high power committee meeting is scheduled for September 8 in Bengaluru. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will chair the meeting. A decision about Dasara celebration will be taken at the Dasara Executive Committee meeting, which will be organised following the high power committee."

He said, "The government will not spare anyone, who are involved in the narcotic drug scam. There is no question of protecting anyone, either film stars, politicians or any powerful person. The police will act tough.”

Pashu Sanjeevani
Mysuru

